Obaseki swears in new revenue board members

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Monday swore in the new chairman and members of the board of the Edo Internal Revenue Service (EIRS).

Obaseki advised them to be professional and meet up with budgeted revenue targets.

He said that one of the challenges of previous boards was the inability to meet budgeted revenue targets, noting that it would not be accepted anymore.

He commended the former Chairman, Chief Osani Elamah and other members of the board for the level of patriotism and professionalism displayed during their tenure.

The governor, therefore, called on the new board members to build on the already established benchmark of their predecessors.

“You are the calibre of people we can vouch for in terms of integrity and professionalism.

“We want you to help deepen the tax collection and administration system in the state via high standards but be humane to people in the state,” he said.

He also urged them to adopt the right technology and be prudent in spending to ensure effective performance of the board.

‘The Chairman, Mr Igbinudu Ineh, expressed gratitude to the governor for the opportunity given to him and other members of the board to oversee revenue collection in the state.

Ineh also praised the former chairman and members for re-positioning the revenue service.

He promised that the new board would live up to expectations, be accountable and sustain taxpayers’ confidence.

Other members of the board are Mr Charity Aimamyaevbo, Mr Emmanuel Okodugha, Mr Micheal Ohio-Ezomo and Mr Efe Iserhienrhien, as Secretary.