Man remanded in prison for slapping police officer

An Ilorin Magistrate’s Court in Kwara on Monday remanded a man, Ogbechukwu Ogbe, for allegedly slapping a Police officer, Sgt. Adisa Akinjide, and a Court Clerk, Ishola Rotimi, during court proceedings.

The Prosecutor, Abegunde Elijas, said that the accused was disturbing the court during proceedings when he was cautioned not to make noise, but he bluntly refused.

Elijas said that in the process, he was asked to move out of the court, but he refused and started fighting the police and the court clerk.

He alleged that the accused tore the policeman’s uniform and threatened to deal with both of them.

The prosecutor said that the accused was standing trial on a four-count charge of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty, interruption of judicial proceeding and intimidation.

He said the offences contravened Sections 267, 155 and 396 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Babatunde Immam ordered that the accused be remanded at Okekura Prison in Ilorin.

He adjourned the case till March 27 for further mention.