Injured Rangers striker eager to return to football

An injured striker of Rangers International FC of Enugu, Ifeanyi Egwim, says he is eager to return to active football to help the team defend the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) trophy.

Egwim was injured in Rangers final match day of 2015/2016 which ended in a 4-0 thrashing of El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri.

The player in Enugu on Monday that he had started “little juggling’’ for now.

He said that the doctor gave him April to start kicking the ball.

“First of all, I wish to thank God that made it possible for me to be alive and walking with my legs again.

“I wish am now playing active football but it is better for me to return with full strength so that I will help my club to retain the NPFL trophy.

“My doctor gave me four months from now to start kicking the ball again, but I am at the stage of juggling and it is going well as I am not feeling pains there again.

“Although, I still feel pains at my ankle, but the doctor said that it was caused by the injury which affected my ankle a little,’’ he said.

Egwim praised his teammates for their commitment to the cause of defending the NPFL and doing well in the CAF champions league.

“Rangers is not a one-player club; so, my absence cannot stop other players from doing well.

“We have good players who are doing the same job I did for the club last season but we only need a little bit of luck.

“I pray that the goals start coming as soon as possible so that people will start to notice our target at the ongoing season,’’ he said.

On the club’s 4-1 defeat by Zamalek, Egwim said that 3-0 will see Rangers through to the next round.

“Our slogan is `never say die’ and we have been looking up to it so that we can get the ball past the Egyptians more than three times.

“It is not over until it is over. Only the 90 minutes of play will say it all and we are not going to let the people of Enugu and Nigeria down on that day,’’ he said.

Egwim thanked the state government, club supporters, management and his team mate for their encouragement and support during his recuperation in the hospital.

Rivers United defeated Al Merrikh Sudan 3-0 in Port Harcourt to brighten their chance of making it to the group stage of the competition.