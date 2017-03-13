Governor Akeredolu appoints Chief of Staff, SSG, others

Ondo governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Monday, approved the appointment of Mr Ifedayo Abegunde, as the Secretary to the State Government.

Mr Olusegun Ajiboye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor announced this in Akure on Monday.

Abegunde was a two-term member of the House of Representatives, representing Akure North and South Constituency. He was first elected in 2003 and also in 2011. But just before his second term ended, he was sacked by the Supreme Court for switching from the Labour Party to the Action Congress of Nigeria, the precursor of the All Progressives Congress. He had joined the ACN in 2012.

In 2015, he contested for the senatorial seat of his new party, but lost to the incumbent, Senator Tayo Alasoadura at the party primary.

He was the deputy director-general of the Akeredolu Campaign in the senatorial district in the run-up to the governorship election.

Abegunde was born on 5 May 1955. He had his secondary education in Oyemekun Grammar School in Akure between 1967 and 1971.

He subsequently had tertiary education at Florida University in the United States(1980-1984) and Morgan State University, in Baltimore, Maryland also in the United States between 1985 and 1987.

Other appointments are‎ those of Mr Olugbenga Ale, as Chief of Staff and Mr Jones Ogunmusire, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), (Administration and Policy Planning).

Also appointed were Taofeek Abdusalam, SSA , Legislative Matters; Mr Kunle Adebayo, SSA , Research and Documentation; Mr Raheem Aminu, SSA , Infrastructure;‎ Dr Doyin Odebowale, SSA , Special Duties and Strategy.

Tosin Ogunbodede was appointed as Chief of Protocol and Mr Bola Alabi, as Deputy Chief of Protocol.

“All the appointments take immediate effect,” Ajiboye said.