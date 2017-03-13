Ex-police inspector arrested over alleged possession of arms

Troops on clearance operation of suspected cattle rustlers have arrested ex-Police Inspector, Odigba Elias and one Abduwahab Adamu for possession of arms in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the Director Army Public Relations, announced the arrest while giving an update on troops deployed on Operation Lafiya Dole and other internal security operations in the North East and North West.

Usman said that the troops were intensifying patrols and raids of suspected areas where Boko Haram terrorists, cattle rustlers and other criminals were hiding.

He explained that one single barrel gun, four cartridges, 11 empty cartridges, gun powder, one leg chain, one motorcycle and one cutting machine were recovered from the two suspects.

Usman said that the suspects were arrested at Married Officers Quarters in Shadawanka Barracks, adding “both suspects are being interrogated.’’

Usman said troops of the 7 Division Gun Boat Company also recovered 1, 000 cows following distress call by herdsmen at Aramari village, near Konduga in Borno that terrorists were rustling their cattle.

The army spokesman said the troops also rescued two persons held captive by the terrorists, who fled on sighting the troops.

On clearance of terrorists, Usman said troops of 232 Battalion of 23 Brigade were intensifying patrol of Gombi, Guriki and Bobini towns in Adamawa to prevent Boko Haram terrorists’ infiltration from Borno.

“Similarly, troops deployed in Garkida have continued to maintain blocking positions through patrols toward Jau general area to fix any fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.

“Other units under the Brigade have also conducted patrol to Wurolade village to prevent the terrorists’ infiltration through our border with Republic of Cameroon,’’ he said.

Usman said those deployed to Hong had intensified patrol at Mararraba Pella, Kalla and Shangui, as well as Hong- Garaha road.

According to him, troops of 301 Artillery Regiment and 231 Battalions have intensified patrols in southern parts of Borno and Gombe to destroy fleeing Boko Haram terrorists from Ajigin and Talala axis.

“The troops of 251 Battalion, 7 Division Garrison deployed at Ummarari yesterday, Sunday while on routine patrol discovered two wrapped suicide bomb vests possibly kept there for pick up in the bush.

“The troops called the Nigeria Police explosive ordnance team which safely detonated the vests,’’ he said.

From Borno West, Usman said troops of 145 Task Force Battalion of 5 Task Force Brigade arrested a suspected terrorist, Auta Abdullahi as he attempted to enter Damasak from Niger Republic.

“Although, the suspect claimed to be herbs dealer, preliminary investigation has confirmed his membership of the Boko Haram terrorists group. Nevertheless, he is being further interrogated.

“Some elements of the Brigade while advancing to clear an object encountered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Duoma near Damasak. The fragment of the IED damaged the door of one of the Armoured Personnel Carrier.

“Further investigation confirmed that the IED was made of comportments of Acetylene Gas Cylinder and Pressure Plate Switch,’’ he said.

Continuing on the update, Usman said that on Saturday night, two female suicide bombers attempted to enter Maiduguri through Ummarari.

“One of them was shot by a soldier, while the second panicked and detonated the suicide vest strapped to her body. There was no casualty beyond the two suicide bombers,’’ he said.