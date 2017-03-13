Dogara Receives President Buhari’s Resumption Letter

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, on Monday received communication from President Muhammadu Buhari on his resumption of work.

Speaking shortly after the letter was handed over to him by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Reps) Hon. Suleiman Abdurhaman Kawu Sumaila, Dogara promised to read the letter to his colleagues in plenary on Tuesday since the communication was meant for them.

“Tomorrow (Tuesday) I will read this to my colleagues on the floor of the House and thereafter make comments from there,” he said.

“However, permit me to thank you for working hard to ensure that there is harmonious working relationship between the Executive and the National Assembly.”

“In your own case, I can say it was an appointment that we can truly say amounted to putting a round peg in a round hole or a square peg in a square hole.”

“So, no wonder we have seen to some extent some form of understanding between the National Assembly and the Presidency.”

“We promise that we will cooperate more than we fight. Like I said before, we will always fight and that has been the practice in all climes and ours cannot be an exception but we will cooperate more in the interest of our people rather than fight.”

While presenting the letter to the Speaker, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Reps), Suleiman Abdurhaman Kawu Sumaila, commended Dogara for supporting the president and the executive arm of government.