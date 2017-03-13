Delta Hotels To Pay Annual Fees – Commissioner

The Delta Government said on Monday it would take all necessary steps to ensure that hotels in the state paid their annual dues to it.

The state’s Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Dan Okenyi, said in Asaba that many of the hotels in the state had not paid their registration and annual fees in the past one year.

He said it was from the hospitality industry that the state’s tourism board generated its income.

“So, we are coming up with measures in the next few weeks to ensure full compliance with the provision of the law, which mandates hotels to annually register and pay annual registration fees.

“We are also going to come up with circulars very soon and we will give hotel owners four weeks after, which they will stand the risk of having their hotels sealed off,’’ he said.

Okenyi further said the directorate took the issue of revenue generation seriously.

According to him, the tourism industry in the state has the potential energy to strengthen the revenue base of the state.

“We have also developed the tourism sites of the state and made them more attractive so that those who visit the state can visit them.

“So, you can rest assured that in the next few months, we will raise the revenue profile of this directorate,’’ the commissioner said.

Okenyi noted that Delta was blessed with great tourism potentials, which if fully harnessed, could attract more investment to the state.

The commissioner said the state had 15 tourism sites, some of which are owned by both the Federal Government and the private sector.

“Some of the tourism sites in the state include the Lander Brothers Anchorage; Ethiope River Source; the Turf; Falcon Mangrove Park; Nana Living History Museum; Araya Bible Site; and the Mandela Garden.

“The Burial Palace of Olu of Warri, Demas Nwoko Villa; Olona Ranch; and Holiday Resort; Mount of Ned Nwoko Castle; and the Obi’s Palace are some of the other sites.

“We also have Effurun Garden Park; Anchor/Slave Relic; and the National Museum and Monuments, also Known As Mongo Park,’’ he said.