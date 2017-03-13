Dalung Commissions Daniel Igali Recreation Centre in Yenagoa

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, on Sunday in Yenagoa commissioned Daniel Igali’s Dynamite Recreation Centre tagged “Theatre of Wrestling’’.

Dalung, in his remarks at the occasion, commended Igali for the wonderful edifice and his enormous contribution to sports development.

“Igali is a grassroots man and his contributions to sports in general is what we are witnessing here today, ” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Igali who is the President of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation said the objective of putting in place the edifice was to serve a purpose.

He said he believed in having a sound mind and body.

“ I believe youths and everyone are expected to exercise and that’s why I deemed it fit to build this centre for athletes.

“This is built most especially for the elite athletes and plans are underway to build a dormitory for the athletes,’’ Igali said.

The member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly said efforts were on to get the centre certified by the United World Wrestling (UWW).

“Once it’s registered, certified coaches by the world body will be conducting coaching seminars and trainings.

`This will further help to build and update the skills of both athletes and the technical officials, ” he said.

The centre has basketball courts, hall for indoor and combat sports, a gymnasium for body-builders, among others.

Those present at the commissioning included the Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Gboribiogha John-Jonah, the state’s Commissioner for Sports Development, Burubuoyefe Perekiye, and Commissioner for Information, Jonathan Obebite.