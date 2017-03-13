Chelsea dump United out of FA Cup after 1-0 win

Chelsea capitalised on Ander Herrera’s sending-off to win a hard-fought FA Cup quarter-final with holders Manchester United and maintain their pursuit of a domestic Double.

Herrera’s dismissal for two fouls on Eden Hazard gave the advantage to the Blues midway through the first half.

The brilliant N’Golo Kante fired home the only goal – his second this season, both of which have been against United.

BBC reports that Chelsea dominated thereafter but spurned chances to add to their lead.

United, who were without forwards Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial, produced just one clear opportunity – Marcus Rashford denied by Thibaut Courtois.

Chelsea join Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City in a semi-final line-up featuring four of the top five teams in the Premier League.