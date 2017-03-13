Car Bomb kills 2 In Mogadishu

A car bomb exploded near a hotel on a busy street in the Somali capital on Monday, killing at least two people, police said.

“So far two civilians have died and two others were injured,” Mohamed Hussein, a police officer, told Reuters.

NAN reports that so far, no group has claimed responsibility for the latest incident but Al-Shabaab insurgents have carried out a string of car bomb attacks on police and military in recent months.

On Jan. 24, no fewer than four soldiers were killed and five wounded when a roadside bomb that the insurgents said they planted exploded outside a military camp in a town near Mogadishu.

Also on Jan. 27, the Shabaab said its fighters killed dozens of Kenyan troops when they attacked a remote military base in Somalia.