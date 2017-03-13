Buhari informs NASS of his resumption

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a letter informing the National Assembly of his resumption of duty, Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, said on Monday.

Adesina, who made this known in a statement issued in Abuja, said the transmission of the letter was in compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution.

He said that the President had formally transmitted the letter on his resumption to the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, March 13, 2017, after my vacation,’’ Adesina quoted part of the letter as saying.

The President Buhari returned to the country on Friday after a successful medical vacation in London.