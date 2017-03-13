BEDC Staff Attempting Wire Connection Electrocuted

Tragedy struck in a town in the headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area, on Saturday following the electrocution of Kola, an ad-hoc staff of the Ondo Business District of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC.

The incident occurred at the Government Reserved Area, GRA, located at Itanla along the Ondo/Akure highway, while he was trying to connect a wire from an electric pole.

Kola was in charge of the area on behalf of BEDC and was attempting to connect a wire from the pole to a new building nearby, when he was electrocuted. The motorcycle he rode to the place was seen packed under a mango tree.

Officials from the BEDC later arrived the scene to remove the body from the pole. The Business Manager of the Ondo Business District of BEDC, Chris Enuamaka, while confirming the incident, noted that Kola was on an illegal duty at the time of the electrocution.