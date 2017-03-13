BBNaija: ThinTallTony confesses learning from Bisola

With no eviction on Day 49, ThinTallTony (TTT), one of the housemates in the ongoing reality TV show Big Brother Nigeria confessed to learning a lot from a fellow housemate, Bisola.

TTT who was Head of House for two weeks in a roll made the confession during interaction with Ebuka the anchor of the Sunday live show.

“Me and Bisola; there is a level of understanding that we both shared; she is an adult and fun to be around with.

“She is just on point; she dey make me feel fine, I no dey miss house because of her.

“She is very creative and easy to talk to; I learnt a lot from her; I always learn from everyone but because I spent a lot of time with her, I learnt so much from her,” TTT stressed.

When asked about Tboss, TTT said that he had discussed with her and that she promised to kidnap him for one day outside the BBNaija house.

When asked if Bisola would approve of the said kidnap, she said “no”.

Meanwhile another housemate, Efe said he earlier saw the idea of the house marriage to Marvis as a joke.

He, however, said he had to get into the character to put up a superlative performance in the marriage drama.

Efe said the character he played was cool and his feelings, as the groom, for Marvis was mutual.

Earlier, the housemates performed the ONE Campaign song on girl-child education.

Highpoints of the Sunday live show was the performance by Nyanya and Tayo and also a flashback about the evicted housemates.

Since the show started in January, six real housemates and two fake housemates have been evicted.

The evicted included Soma, Miyonse, Coco Ice, Gifty and Uriel while the fake evicted housemates were Ese and Jon.

Kemen, who was the sixth evicted housemate, was disqualified by Big Brother for fondling Tboss while she was fast asleep beside him.

After Uriel’ eviction, Big Brother said there would be no eviction on Sunday, Day 49.

Eight of the housemates are still in the race to win the 25 million naira and a brand new SUV prize. The eight are Bally, Bisola, Efe, Marvis, TBoss, Thin Tall Tony, Debie-Rise and Bassey.