BBNaija: Efe, Tboss, TTT, Debie-Rise for eviction

Four among the remaining eight housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria reality show were nominated on Monday for possible eviction on Sunday.

The housemates for possible eviction are Efe, Tboss, ThinTallTony and Debie-rise.

Every Monday, each housemate is given the opportunity to nominate another for possible eviction on Sunday.

Initially Bally, Tboss and ThinTallTony got high nominations, thus they were nominated for eviction but Bassey as the Head of House saved Bally and replaced him with Efe.

In a twist of events, Marvis used her power card to nominate Debie-Rise.

At least one among the four nominated housemates would be evicted on Sunday.

Since the show started in January, six real housemates and two fake housemates have been evicted.

The evicted real housemates were Soma, Miyonse, Coco Ice, Gifty and Uriel, while the fake ones were Ese and Jon.

Kemen, who was the sixth evicted housemate, was disqualified by Big Brother for fondling Tboss while she was fast asleep beside him.