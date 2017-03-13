Abuja-Kaduna highway safe, secure, says CP

The Kaduna State Police Command, on Monday, said that the Abuja-Kaduna expressway is safe for commuters.

The commissioner of Police, Mr Agyole Abeh gave the assurance in a press statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Aliyu Usman in Kaduna.

Abeh, however, cautioned commuters against using alternate routes at odd hours.

He said that the command had deployed enough resources to ensure the safety of travellers at all times.

The commissioner added that the police was conducting regular patrols on the highway using SARS patrol teams, air surveillance and police special forces.

“The command wishes to reaffirm its commitment to maintain the security of lives and property in the state.

“We are encouraging the members of the public to cooperate with the Command in its intelligence driven policing principles,” Abeh said.