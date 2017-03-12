UN Trains 34 Aviation Security Personnel

The United Nations Aviation School Project has begun training of 34 Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel to combat terrorism in Nigeria.

Mr Sam Adurogboye, the General Manager, Public Affairs of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos that the training started on March 6.

Adurogboye said that personnel from both the NCAA and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were attending the UN-initiated programme.

The 120-day `Train the Trainer’’, programme is holding simultaneously in Lagos and Abuja.

“The training is holding at the FAAN Training School in Lagos and at the NCAA Training Hall in Abuja.

“While NCAA has four participants, FAAN, which provides security surveillance at all the airports, has 30 participants,’’ the statement read in part.

Adurogboye explained that the objective of the training was to effectively mitigate the threat posed to civil aviation by terrorist organisations.

“The training will also provide a key element for robust national aviation security policy to meet global standards in infrastructure, safety and security.

“In addition, this initiative will enhance the capacity within the UN system to help interested member states to implement the multiple dimensions of countering terrorism,’’ he said.

Adurogboye said Nigeria was chosen for the pilot programme in appreciation of its clear and well-documented road map on developing the aviation sector, with particular emphasis on safety and security.

“The programme is being anchored by Redline Assured Security Company of United Kingdom on behalf of the UN.

“The Director General, NCAA, Capt. Muhtar Usman, is coordinating on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The UN Project coordinator is Mr Douglas Melvin while the four resource persons for the programme are Neil Coull, Clare Broolley, Kelly Porter and Ish Rahman,’’ Adurogboye stated.

The UN General Assembly adopted the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy on Sept. 8, 2008.

The Aviation School Project is one the programmes being implemented under the strategy.