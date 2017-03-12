Man who stole 6 laptops at Seminar arrested while hosting church members

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The operatives of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a man who specialised in stealing laptops and properties of conference and seminar participants in Lagos State.

The suspect, Ikemefuna Aje, 47, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon by the operatives after he had gate-crashed into a seminar organised for internet brand managers at a popular hotel in GRA, Ikeja, Lagos. He made away with 5 MacBooks, one HP computer and some assorted personal effects of the workshop participants.

Ikemufuna, captured in the CCTV camera around the venue of the event, drove into the venue, before heading straight into seminar precisely when the participants were having launch in another room.

The suspect, who was corporately dressed, wore the tag of seminar participants before making away with the items.

He had after stealing the said items, took them to computer village, Ikeja and sold 5 Mac Books and one HP computer to one Saliu Ibraheem for N1, 110, 000.

RRS operatives in tracking the suspect traced him to 5, Tony Street, Ejigbo, Lagos where he was hosting about 34 other church members in an house – fellowship.

Recovered from his house after the arrest were a car a 4-Runner Toyota, with the registration No. KRD 701 DC, driven into the venue by the suspect, a master key, Zinox laptop, several computer bags, computer and tablet accessories as well as seminar materials and a sum of N700, 000.

According to one the representatives the seminar organiser, who did not want her name in print, “we were shocked see participants bringing up issues of missing laptops and computer accessories after returning from lunch.

The seminar was not advertised online neither in any national newspapers. How did this suspect get to know of the event and managed to come at the exact time participants about a hundred participants were having launch?”.

According to sources, Ikemefuna had several scouts who furnish him with information on conferences and seminars, where he went to steal laptops and participants properties.

The suspect was quoted to have said that the seminar was one of the many others where he had gate crashed before stealthily making away with several laptops, mobile phones and computer accessories of participants.

The suspect, after initially denying the crime, confessed when he was shown copy of the CCTV footages before leading the operatives to Computer Village to arrest the buyer.

According to the buyer of the stolen items at the Computer Village, Ikeja, Saliu Ibraheem, “I have known Ikemefuna for more than seven years. He brought 5 Mac Books and one HP to my shop that he bought them in South Africa.

I bought the 5 Mac Books and a HP laptop computer for N1, 110,000 and I resold it immediately for N1, 250,000:00. The money was transferred into my account immediately.

As at yesterday, the operatives had recovered all the laptops allegedly stolen by the suspect at the seminar.

Confirming the incident, the Police PPRO, ASP Olarinde Famous Cole, said that there would be no hiding place for criminals in Lagos State adding that officers of the command are at alert to nip crime in the bud.

The suspect has been transferred to the SCID, Panti, Yaba for further investigation and prosecution.