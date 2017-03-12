Madrid back on top of La Liga after 2-1 win against Betis

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Real Madrid came back from a goal down to beat Real Betis 2-1 and overthrew Barcelona as La Liga’s leader even with a game to spare.

An own goal by Keylor Navas in the 25th minute of the game gave Betis a one goal lead.

Cristiano Ronaldo equalised for Madrid in the 41st minute of the first half with a brilliant goal.

Matteo Piccini got a red card in the 78th minute of the match to reduce Betis to 10 men.

Sergio Ramos, Madrid’s captain is in double figures for the season as he finds space in the box before heading home a corner to give Madrid 2-1.

