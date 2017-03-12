Liverpool labour to 2-1 over Burnley

Emre Can’s fourth goal of the season ended Burnley’s stubborn resistance as Liverpool claimed an unconvincing win to strengthen their bid for a top-four finish.

According to the BBC, the Reds were far from their best and fell behind when Ashley Barnes turned home Matthew Lowton’s brilliant defence-splitting pass.

Liverpool equalised on the stroke of half-time with their first shot on target when Georginio Wijnaldum poked in at the second attempt.

Can then secured a second-successive victory for Liverpool with a long-range effort into the bottom corner.

Burnley threatened to snatch an equaliser late on but Lowton hooked over from close range.

It was a game of few memorable moments but the win means Jurgen Klopp’s side, who remain fourth, are now five points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal.

Burnley, who are yet to win a game away from home in any competition this season, are 12th.