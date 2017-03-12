Lagos arrests, prosecutes 122 cultists, miscreants

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government says it has arrested and prosecuted 122 notorious cultists and miscreants in Mushin area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Those arrested included 87 miscreants and 35 notorious cultists. Operatives of the Lagos State Task Force in an overnight raid at the weekend swooped on the affected and arrested them.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, Olayinka Egbeyemi disclosed that the overnight operations was sequel to public report that they could no longer sleep with their two eyes closed due to criminal activities around these areas.

Egbeyemi disclosed further that the 35 notorious cult members were arrested along with their gang leader, Sanju Agbabiaka (aka ‘120’ ) at mid-night while they were recruiting new members into their group around Akala area of Mushin.

He said investigation revealed that the 35 arrested cultists belonged to a group called ‘Omije Boys’.

The chairman added that the 87 miscreants and 35 notorious cult members had been terrorising innocent citizens by dispossessing them of their valuables and raped women, particularly young girls.

Egbeyemi, who confirmed that 10 female and 15 teenagers were among the arrested miscreants said one para-military officer attached to the Agency was seriously injured with broken bottles during the operations.

He commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for increasing the number of Vocational Training Centres across the State in order to discouraged youths from engaging in criminal activities and be useful to the society.

The chairman urged youths to shun criminal activities which could land them in jail and get enrolled into these well equipped Vocational Training Centres where they would be trained in different vocational skills such as computer studies, photography, catering and hotel management, fashion design and dress making, shoe and leather works, hair dressing, among others.

He, therefore, confirmed that he immediately complied with the directive of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni who directed that all those arrested be charged to court.