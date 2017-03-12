Kwara Speaker Donates Food, Cash To Widows

Dr Ali Ahmad, the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, has called on wealthy Nigerians to always extend their hands of assistance to the needy and the underprivileged in the society.

Ahmad made the call while handing over some food items and cash donation to no fewer than 50 beneficiaries in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area.

The beneficiaries included widows, destitute and mentally challenged persons at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Ori-Oke Irapada, Prayer Mountain, Omu-Aran.

Bags of rice and undisclosed cash were shared among the beneficiaries.

Ahmad, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Shuaib Abdulkadir, said the gesture would bring succour to the under privileged at the grassroots.

He said the nation was presently economic recession has drastically reduced the purchasing power of the citizenry.

Ahmad said that only the collective efforts of stakeholders would bring about the desired socio-economic transformation of the citizens.

“These are categories of Nigerians who really deserved our sympathy and hands of support and assistance for them to also feel a sense of belonging.

“There will always be room for wealthy individuals and groups to complement the activities of government, particularly at the grassroots, as government alone cannot provide for all the basic social amenities.

“It can be anybody living in such conditions. Caring for the poor and the under privileged is an act of humility for they will always exist in every society,’’ he said.

Prophet Christopher Owolabi, the CAC General Overseer at Ori-Oke Irapada, Oomu-Aran, described the gesture as unprecedented in the history of the church.

He said the speaker’s kind gesture was a demonstrated of his unique leadership style.

Owolabi also commended Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed and Senate President Bukola Saraki for being sensitive to the well being of the people of the state at all times.

“It is our sincere prayer that such gestures will continue to have positive impact on the socio-economic development of the people of the state,’’ he said.

Mrs Olarewaju Adelodun, a beneficiary, thanked the donor for his foresight and urged other philanthropists to emulate the kind gesture of the speaker.