Icardi, Banega bag hat-tricks as Inter put 7 goals past Atalanta

Mauro Icardi and Ever Banega each scored a hat-trick as Inter Milan thrashed Atalanta in Serie A.

Captain Icardi scored his goals between the 17th and 26th minutes – including a chipped penalty.

His fellow Argentine Banega scored twice in quick succession to make it 5-0 after 34 minutes.

BBC reports that Remo Freuler pulled one back before the break, with Roberto Gagliardini netting for Inter and Banega scoring a 25-yard free-kick to complete his triple.

Inter overtook Atalanta to move into fourth place in the league with the victory.

Elsewhere in Serie A, Napoli, who had 81% possession, beat Crotone 3-0 to move up to second in the league. Lorenzo Insigne scored twice, either side of a Dries Mertens penalty.

Nikola Kalinic scored an injury-time winner as Fiorentina beat Cagliari 1-0. Chievo thrashed Empoli 4-0, Bologna beat Sassuolo 1-0 and Udinese won 3-1 at Pescara.