Gowon Urges Govt To Foster Unity Through Education

Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), has advised the Federal Government to foster unity among Nigerians by sustaining educational institutions established to unite Nigerians from different backgrounds.

Gowon, who spoke at the Vanguard Personality of the Year Award on Saturday night in Lagos, said that the future of Nigeria depended on the way citizens relate in peace and tranquillity.

According to him, government should strengthen existing institutions like the Federal Unity Colleges that serves as platforms for uniting citizens of different tribes and cultures from an early age.

“We have come a long way as a people and must do everything possible to save our nation.

“Building and sustaining existing federal institutions of learning in all parts of the country will engender the coming together of people of different cultures from young ages,’’ he said.

In the late ‘60’s, the Gowon-led government embarked on a unifying mission after the civil war to bring back the common bond among Nigerians that existed before the war.

The Federal Government Colleges were then conceived to bring together young Nigerian from all parts of the country irrespective of ethnic and religious differences under one roof.

These colleges were equipped with resources, properly maintained and staffed with the best teachers.

The former Head of State said that these institutions should be streamlined to continue to provide young Nigerians quality education and patriotic values for National unity.