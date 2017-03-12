German Parliament Pledges Support To Nigeria

Ms Malu Dreyer, Head of Bundesrat, the Upper Chamber of the German Parliament, has pledged Germany’s support to Nigeria in its economic recovery effort.

Dreyer, who spoke at the weekend while receiving a delegation of the Nigeria Senate led by its President, Dr Bukola Saraki, in Berlin said that Nigeria deserved the support of Germany to boost its economic recovery plans.

A statement by Saraki’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, quoted Dreyer as saying that “Germany will support the on-going economic recovery programme in the country,’’.

She said that her country would look towards extending the special partnership and grassroots co-operation which it presently had with Rwanda to Nigeria, adding that more exchange programmes between the two countries should be initiated.

“The partnership between Nigeria and Germany is very important and should be nurtured.

“This partnership, at a very high level, can help the entire population in Nigeria. We have to do all that is necessary to support Africa to prevent internal crisis that would later plague Europe.

“We should empower African nations to enable the people and their government take their fate into their own hands. We have a gain to make from this co-operation,’’ she said.

Dreyer said that Germany would tackle the root cause of refugee situation through helping countries to be stable and economically buoyant.

On renewable energy, Dreyer said Germany was ready to help Nigeria through exchange of technical information and exchange programmes.

In his remarks, Saraki reiterated the need for Germany to partner Nigeria in the areas of economic co-operation, security and renewable energy.

He said that the Senate delegation was in Berlin to strengthen the existing relations between both countries as represented by the visit of the German President to Nigeria last year in company of some German businessmen.

“We appreciate the cordial relationship between Germany and Nigeria. We need German support as our government works hard through progressive policies and legislation aimed at overcoming our current challenges.

“It may be true that we have economic challenges but the fundamentals remain good and even the prospects are better.

“That is why we are seriously working to diversify the economy and move away from the dependence on oil.

“We are moving into agriculture, mining of numerous mineral resources and manufacturing. These areas alongside energy production and funding of key infrastructural projects are areas that German business people can invest in,’’ he said.

Saraki said power was one area where Nigeria required serious help as its inadequacy affected the success of businesses and limits the productive ability of the people.