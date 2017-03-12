Double dating: Air Force officer shot dead Air Force-lover

A personnel of the Nigerian Air Force has shot and killed his girlfriend, who is also an Air Force personnel, in fit of rage and jealousy.

The Air Force man is identified as Kalu B.A while the woman is identified as Oladipupo Solape.

The incident, which occurred at the Air Force Base in Makurdi, Benue State, is under investigation according to the Air Force authorities.

PUNCH cited the Public Relation Officer at the base, Wing Commander Emmanuel Iheoma, as confirming the incident, saying that it was under investigation and that more details would be provided in due course.

It was gathered that the killer airman has been arrested and his blood sample taken. He is in the custody of the Air Police in Makurdi.

Friends of the female Air Force official, Oladipupo Solape, who is known as Shomzy Shomzy to her colleagues and friends, have taken to the social media to express their shock over the incident and mourn her.

“R.I.P Shomzy Shomzy your death is some thing I can’t forget so easily because your military plans is still in your mind. Well I can’t continue crying my dear, all I have to do is to let go of what I can’t change,” One of her friends wrote on Facebook.

Sources said the incident occurred on Sunday morning after the jealous lover accused her of double dating.

The slain personnel reportedly hailed from Badagry and was murdered two weeks after celebrating her birthday.