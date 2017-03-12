Buhari Congratulates Poet, Osundare At 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the literary world in congratulating a renowned academic, poet, columnist and dramatist, Prof. Niyi Osundare, as he turns 70.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Sunday, Buhari felicitated with all the friends, colleagues and family members of the literary icon.

The president noted that Osundare, who through courage and the power of the pen, had contributed immensely to the political history of Nigeria.

According to him, the septuagenarian’s sacrifices over the years can only be rewarded with strong democratic institutions that guarantee free and fair elections, and effective governance that provides security, good health facilities and sound education to its citizenry.

President Buhari commended “the disciplined, forthright and diligent spirit of the erudite scholar whose written works already span the globe’’.

He further noted with delight that the written works had continued to attract “numerous awards, and whose voice of wisdom will continue to resonate through generations’’.

The president prayed that the almighty God would grant Osundare longer life, good health and more wisdom to serve humanity.