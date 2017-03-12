Army Restates Commitment To Secure Nigeria

The General Officer Commanding, 81 Division, Nigerian Army, has restated the commitment of the army to secure the country and urged officers and men to remain committed in the discharge of their duties.

The GOC, Maj.-Gen. Babatunde Oyefolu, made the statement at the 2017 West Africa Social Activities (WASA) celebration which ended in Bonny Camp, Lagos.

WASA is an annual army event aimed at promoting team spirits and confidence within and outside the barracks.

It is also a forum for informal and social interaction and an avenue for the barrack community to showcase the rich and diverse cultures of the country.

Oyefolu, represented by Brig.-Gen. Daniel Adeyemi, told officers and men to also remember the vision of the Chief of Army Staff to build a professional army, responsive to the country’s constitutional roles.

“We must put this at the back of our minds in order to consolidate on the achievements recorded so far and achieve more successes.

“As we commence another training circle, I urge you all to remain committed in the discharge of your collective responsibility of ensuring peace and stability across the country,” he said.

He urged officers to remain proactive in the discharge of their duties.

The colourful event featured tug of war, dances by cultural groups as well as presentation of gifts and awards to distinguished soldiers and guests.

Top serving and retired military officers and captains of industry were also present at the occasion.