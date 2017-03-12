3 Robbery Suspects Shot Dead In Kogi

The Police Command in Kogi State, on Sunday in Lokoja, confirmed the killing of three armed robbery suspects during an operation along Agbede -Oshokoso-Kabba road.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP William Aya, told newsmen that the suspected armed robbers were killed by members of a Vigilante Group operating in the area.

Aya said that the suspects, who were fully armed and masked, were robbing innocent Nigerians of their belongings when members of a nearby vigilante group met them on the scene.

He said that the suspects engaged the vigilante men in a gun duel and it was in the process that a police detachment came to assist them.

“On sighting the police, the suspects who were about 10 in number fled into the bush and it was when combing the bush that three dead bodies were recovered by the police,’’ he said.

Aya said that police came to the scene after the Kabba Police Division received a distress call from the vigilante group.

He said that the corpses of the suspected armed robbers were delivered to the Police Area Command Office at Kabba.