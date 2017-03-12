2 Suspected Suicide Bombers Killed In Maiduguri

Two suspected female suicide bombers were shot dead by security agents in Maiduguri on Saturday.

A statement by the spokesman of the Police Command in Borno, Victor Isuku, disclosed that the bombers were shot when they attempted to enter Maiduguri through the Umarari in Molai, near Damboa road.

“On Saturday at about 20:45hrs, two female suspected suicide bombers, of about 18 years of age, attempted to enter Maiduguri through Umarari in Molai General Area which is about 9 Kilometres to the township.

“They were sighted by local vigilantes- the Civilian JTF- and consequently shot dead by security personnel on duty at the area,’’ it said.

The statement added that only the two bombers died in the incident.

“The police Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team was mobilised to the scene to render the unexploded improvised explosive device safe, while normalcy has been restored to the area,’’ it said.