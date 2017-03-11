Xenophobic: Why South Africans attack Nigerians-Dabiri-Erewa

Jamiu Yisa
She said if South Africa wanted to fighting crime, it should fight it squarely not fighting brothers and sisters who are legitimately working in their country.
According to her,“These attacks happened in the past and this is the seventh time. The last one was in 2015… the king of Zulu made some remarks that were inciting, that led to the last attack.
“This particular one, fine, there are economic issues everywhere in the world. Politicians are campaigning and telling their people, ‘you know what, drive these criminals away, they are taking your jobs, and they are taking your women too.”
She advised South African companies operating in Nigeria to do more to educate South Africans on the need to stop xenophobia, adding that MTN, DStv and other South African companies should initiate a campaign against xenophobia by educating citizens in the former apartheid enclave.
“Imagine MTN sending text messages to everyone in South Africa, saying Xenophobia is bad, don’t do this and that. They should embark on some corporate social responsibility. Those multinationals should get up and do something. DStv should be doing various jingles on why xenophobia is bad, they should take over the awareness campaign,” she stated.