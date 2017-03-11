Tonto Dikeh Lied Against Estranged Husband – Ghanaian Policeman

Contrary to Tonto Dikeh’s claim that she was beaten by her estranged husband, Olakunle Oladunni Churchill, and had to seek refuge at the Nigerian Embassy in Ghana, a Ghanaian policeman has denied this, saying that the controversial Nigerian actress was indeed arrested for destroying Churchill’s properties worth $20,000.

Tonto Dikeh and her husband, Olakunke Oladunni Churchill have been in the news lately over their broken relationship with Tonto Dikeh portraying Churchill as a wife beater and a fornicator

But Crime Officer at Madina Divisional Police Office in Ghana, Supt. Joseph Oppong has stated, in an interview with Ghanaian Joy News, that Tonto Dikeh gave misleading information to the public in her recent interview.

In the 29-minute long interview, Oppong said that Tonto Dikeh never went to the Nigerian Embassy naked as she claimed, but in fact, was arrested as she vandalised Churchill’s properties at his Trassaco home in Accra, Ghana on June 9, 2015.

He said Churchill was the one who filed a complaint at the police station.

Oppong further stated that neighbors confirmed she came in with a bottle of vodka around 3AM, most likely drunk, as she damaged properties worth $20,000, adding that she attested to doing this in her written statement.

According to him, Tonto Dikeh nearly gunned down one of the house helps who tried to restrain her. When asked who had the gun, he confirmed that it belonged to Churchill, but she broke into his safe to get it.