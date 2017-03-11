Tonto Dikeh Accuses Husband Of Murder

Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh who has been making the rounds on social media lately as regards her failed marriage has shared a post on Instagram saying her estranged husband Olakunle Churchill killed their unborn babies through domestic violence.

See her post and fans reaction below:

The truth will always provoke lies..
Laughing and dancing to my New song..
#Readyournews #Gunmyfeet #drunkmyfeet #Liars #theonlythingyougetrightyourlies #Thingsyahooboysdo #IliveyoutoGod #Fraudster #Jesuswonalready #Toofocusedonpostivity #saynotodomesticvoilence #tontodikehfoundation #Who reads
the news of how you killed our unborns thru domestic violence? #Murderer #Samemanwhoreadyournewsshouldlookinyoyour419schemesaswell #Godovereverything•••

