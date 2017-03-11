Sports Officer Solicits Grassroots Sports Development

The Sports Officer of Kuje Area Council FCT, Mr Elisha Musa, has called on private organisations and sports enthusiasts to support sports at the grassroots for nation building.

Musa, who made the call in Kuje on Saturday, also appealed for sponsorship for sports development in the area.

The sports officer said that although sporting activities in the area council had been successful, there were financial challenges in terms of sponsorship.

He said various football outreach has been organised by Kuje Coaches Association with the aim of discovering young talents on basic skills in football for the development of sports in the country.

“We need private organisations to come in and sponsor grassroots sports in Kuje Area Council so that we can develop in the area of sports.

“Recently, young boys from various wards were selected to participate in U-13 Football Outreach with the aim of selecting young talents to represent the country.

“We have been trying our best to organise so many sports competition in Kuje Area Council Township Stadium, but we have problem with sponsorship,’’ he said.

The sports officer said the area council sports department has organised quite a number of football competitions in the area with many teams participating.

He said that some of the competitions organised by the department were successful, insisting that more competitions would be organised by Kuje Football Coaches and the sports department to boost sporting activities in the area.