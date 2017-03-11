Abuja-Kaduna Highway: Police Begin Air Patrol

The Police on Saturday said it had begun 24-hour air surveillance on Abuja-Kaduna highway following increase of traffic on the road.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 7, Abuja, Alhaji Salisu Fagge, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that the measure was part of efforts at ensuring safety of travellers on the road.

Traffic on the Abuja-Kaduna road is expected to be high from now till the next six weeks due to the shift of air transport services from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to Kaduna Airport.

The Abuja airport was closed on Wednesday for upgrade of some critical facilities, especially the runway.

Fagge said that the commissioners of police in Kaduna, Niger and Federal Capital Territory, comprising the zone, had been directed to put adequate measures to contain any security threat along the road and beyond.

He assured that the zone would continue to adopt proactive security strategies against any form of security threat in the area, adding that sufficient personnel had been deployed to provide security in the zone.

He assured travellers on the highway that there is “no course for alarm”.

“We are patrolling the entire area on air and land against any form of security threats.

“We will continue to map out comprehensive security measures that will enable us apprehend all kinds of criminals.

“We have identified and deployed armed security personnel to dangerous spots for that purpose,” the AIG said.

He solicited the support of traditional rulers and stakeholders in sensitising residents to volunteer information that would aid security agencies in apprehending criminals in their midst.