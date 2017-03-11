PDP Describes Ogbemudia As An Icon

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the death of Mr Samuel Ogbemudia, former Military Governor of defunct Bendel State as a loss of an icon.

The party stated this in a statement signed by its Deputy National Chairman, Dr Cairo Ojougboh.

Ojougboh said late Ogbemudia was a caterpillar, who represented an average Bendel in particular and Nigeria in general in all sphere of life.

“As a military governor of defunct Bendel state, he was a shining example to those who believe in the unity of this nation.

“He was a bridge builder and a mentor to those who came across him.

“As a man of peace, he broker peace and mend fences between individuals and organisations that were going through trying time,’’ he said.

He said the contributions of the deceased to the growth of old Bendel state, now Edo and Delta, would continue to inspire leaders, who have the interest of this nation at heart.

Ojougboh said that Edo and Delta had lost a genuine leader.

“The great Ogbemudia may not be alive today, but his work and history will always speak for him anytime his name is mentioned,’’ he said.

Ojougboh prayed God to give the family, the government of Edo and the nation the fortitude to bear this loss.

He, therefore, encouraged those in government to do things that would make an average Nigerian to remember them when they are gone.

