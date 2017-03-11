Nigerians To Embrace Whistle Blowing

A Don, Dr Thomas Alabi, on Saturday called Nigerians to embrace the whistle-blowing initiative of the Federal Government in exposing corrupt public officers in the county.

Alabi, Head, Educational Services, Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) that corruption was the major factor responsible for the nation’s setback.

Alabi said Nigerians must align with the principle of whistle-blowing with a resolve to support the anti-graft agencies with useful information in their drive to rid their country of corrupt practices.

He commended the Federal Government’s political commitment demonstrated in the ongoing fight against corruption.

He said that the task ahead was for the judiciary to assist in ensuring quick prosecution of corrupt cases brought before them.

“God has sent President Buhari to clean up the country of corruption, so we must all support him in this fight, ’’he said.

The lecturer, however, called on Nigerians irrespective of political party differences to further pray for God intervention in the health of Mr President.

“We thank God Almighty for keeping our President alive and healthy, we should further pray for him to be able to complete what God has sent him to do in Nigeria,‘’ he added.

Alabi expressed optimism that Nigerians will witness the desire political growth if the fight against corruption succeeds.