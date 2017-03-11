Newly Promoted Officers Tasked On Commitment, Diligence

The Kano State Police Commissioner, Mr Rabi’u Yusuf has charged the 55 newly promoted Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the command to see their elevation as a call to higher responsibility.

The 55 affected officers were recently promoted to the rank of DSP from Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

This is contained in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations officer, DSP Magaji Majiya and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Kano.

Yusuf made the remark while decorating the newly promoted officers at the state command’s Headquarters in Kano on Friday.

The commissioner also called on the officers to justify their new promotion by rededicating themselves to duty.

“The promotion is in line with the IGP’s resolve to motivate officers to be diligent and add value to the force.

“You should redouble your commitment and dedication toward best practice of your statutory duty,” the commissioners said responding on behalf of the promoted officers, the officer in charge of communications, DSP Abubakar Ibrahim promised to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He commended the Police Service Commission, IGP and the Kano State Police Commissioner for their elevation.