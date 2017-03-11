Mali faces FIFA ban

Mali is facing a possible Fifa suspension after the country’s sports minister missed a deadline to revoke his dissolution of the football federation’s Executive Committee, BBC reports.

Mali Sports Minister Housseini Amion Guindo took his action on Wednesday and duly installed an interim committee to lead the federation (Femafoot) until a new board can be elected.

Femafoot informed Fifa the same day whereupon football’s world governing body gave Mali until Friday to cancel the suspension or face possible consequences.

Fifa outlaws governmental interference in the running of any of its member associations.

“We remind you that according to the Fifa statutes, all our member associations must handle their affairs in an independent fashion,” Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura informed Femafoot president Boubacar Baba Diarra.

“If they are not in position to do this, they are liable to sanctions, including a possible suspension.

“The ministerial decision of 8 March 2017 goes against this principle and its implementation would constitute an interference in Femafoot’s internal affairs.

“If the decision is not revoked by Friday, 10 March 2017, the case will automatically be submitted to the Fifa Council for consideration,” added the Senegalese, in a letter dated 9 March.

Africa Cup of Nations runners-up in 1972, Mali have appeared at eight of the last nine Nations Cups.

They exited in the group stages of this year’s competition, after contesting a pool including eventual semi-finalists Ghana and Egypt, who lost to Cameroon in the final.

