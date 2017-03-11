Lawmaker calls for better security in financial institutions

A lawmaker representing Akoko North-West constituency in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon.Olugbenga Araoyinbo has called for the beefing of security in all financial institutions across the country.

Araoyinbo made the call while commiserating with the people of Ogbagi Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government area of the state, following an attack of a commercial bank that claimed lives of a police officer and some residents.

Araoyinbo said bank staff and customers needed a safe environment to operate, especially that their activities were paramount for the economic progress of the country.

He also urged people to be more security conscious and report suspicious characters to the appropriate authorities.

He prayed that God to grant the bereaved families, the fortitude to bear the loss of their loved ones.

Five persons, including a policeman, were feared killed during the attack.

The robbers stormed the Skye Bank branch in the town on Tuesday, 7,20177, 2017 at about 2:30 p.m.