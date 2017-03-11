Lagos NUJ Organises Tribute Night For 3 Late Journalists

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Lagos Council on Friday organised a Candle Light Procession and Tribute Night for three late journalists: Dr Onukaba Adinoyi-Ojo, Mr Kayode Atofolaki and Mr Segun Agbolade.

The Chairman of the Council, Mr Deji Elumoye, said it was regrettable that the council lost three colleagues.

He expressed the need for members to key into the comprehensive insurance scheme.

The prayers were offered for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

“Is a great loss to the practice of journalism and the country as a whole would miss their contributions especially on the floor of the house and during programmes and activities of the state council,’’ Elumoye said.

He said that with less than N10,000, a journalist could pay the Insurance premium for a year.

“As we speak, Lagos Council has insured 300 practising journalists. What we are doing for every chapel is to pick three or four people.

“Individuals can also do on their own,’’ the chairman said.

“We believe the good God will comfort the families they left behind.

“We have cancelled the monthly meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) due to the incidents,’ he said.

Elumoye said the union would continue to support the widows and the children of the deceased, especially their education.

He said already the families of Atofolaki and Agbolade had received N100,000 cheque each.

A former Chairman of the state council, Alhaji Wahab Oba, urged members to buy into the idea of the insurance scheme because of the nature of the job.

Oba donated a sum of money for the families of the deceased and the insurance scheme of the NUJ.

A former Chairman of the council, Mr Dele Odebiyi, described Adinoyi-Ojo as a humble fellow and a brilliant journalist, he worked with in Daily Times.

Odebiyi said Atofolaki once came up with an idea to write a book on him.

He described the deceased as a brilliant journalist.

A former Chairman of the council, Mr Lanre Arogundade, described the deceased as seasoned journalists who performed excellently well during their life time.

A former President of the Maritime Reporters’ Association of Nigeria (MARAN), Mr Adeleye Ajayi, described Adinoyi-Ojo as a prolific writer.

Ajayi, also a former National Financial Secretary of the NUJ, said Atofolaki was a comrade, a unionist and an “encyclopedia of journalism’’.

He said Agbolade was a humour merchant, who combined journalism with music and entertainment.

Adinoyi-Ojo was a former Managing Director of Daily Times, while Atofolaki and Agbolade were Maritime journalists.