Jigawa tasks civil servants on service delivery

Jigawa Government has urged its workforce to show greater commitment to their jobs for increased productivity.

The Head of the State Civil Service, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa, made the appeal in a statement after a meeting with permanent secretaries and heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in Dutse.

Inuwa reaffirmed the government’s policy that any civil servant who failed to meet 95 percent attendance at his duty post would not be paid salary.

He observed that in spite of some measures adopted by the government, some civil servants still report late to work, while some still absent themselves from work.

Henceforth, the state government will no longer tolerate absenteeism and late coming among civil servants, the Head of Service warned.

Inuwa directed permanent secretaries and heads of MDAs to enforce compliance with the use of biometrics for attendance by civil servants.

He also asked the supervisors to ensure adequate security and clean environment in the various workplaces.