Fidelity Bank splashes customers with N16m

Seven customers of Fidelity Bank Plc have won N16 million under the bank’s sixth edition of Get Alert in Millions Promo across the country.

The bank, in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, said that the promo was instituted to enhance savings culture among its customers.

The statement added that the winners emerged from a transparent randomization process which was approved by the bank’s control team and witnessed by the officials from the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) and other regulators.

The statement reported Mrs Chijioke Ugochukwu, the bank’s Executive Director Products and Shared Services, as saying that the promo was the bank’s commitment to promoting the culture of savings that would ultimately bolster the economy.

Ugochukwu stated that there was a correlation between savings and economic development.

“Savings serve as a veritable instrument for capital mobilisation to finance aggregate investment required for economic growth.

As an active participant in the Nigerian economy, we are supporting the Federal Government by making savings available for critical infrastructure deployments that would aid socio-economic development.

“In spite of the tough times, savings is very important and Fidelity Bank will not relent in its efforts to improve the standard of living of customers,” she said.

Ugochukwu added that 72 winners had emerged and won N49 billion in the promo so far based on monthly and quarterly draws conducted.

Mrs Janet Nnabuko, Fidelity Bank, Head, Savings Group, said that to qualify for the monthly and quarterly draw, existing customers were to pay in N10,000 into individual account for the monthly draw while N50,000 qualified one for the quarterly.

Nnabuko said that new customers were required to open an account with N20,000 to be qualified for monthly draw.

Mr Johnson Chukwujieme Ndelekwute won the star prize of five million naira at the sixth edition monthly promo.

Two lucky customers from Lagos and Abuja regions of the bank won one million naira each, while three customers from South/South, South/East and South/ West regions got two million naira each and a customer from a northern state won N3 million.

It stated that apart from the cash prizes, other customers also won consolation prizes ranging from refrigerators and electricity generators.