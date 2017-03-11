FA Cup: City zoom into Semi-finals

Goals from David Silva and Sergio Aguero gave Manchester City a deserved win over Middlesbrough and earned Pep Guardiola’s side a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

BBC reports that Silva scored just three minutes in from six yards out after Pablo Zabaleta had time and space to cross low from the right.

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Brad Guzan produced a number of fine saves to deny Silva, Leroy Sane and deflect an Aguero shot on to the post.

But Aguero finally made the result safe when he converted from Sane’s low cross to earn his side a Wembley semi-final.

City have reached the last four of the FA Cup for the first time in four years as Guardiola aims to win some silverware in his first season in English football.

The Spanish manager also had the luxury of taking off Sane and Aguero before City’s second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie in Monaco on Wednesday. City hold a 5-3 lead after a thrilling first leg.