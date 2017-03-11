Everton maul West Bromwich 3-0

Morgan Schneiderlin scored his first Everton goal against the club that tried to sign him as the Toffees cruised to victory over West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park.

BBC reports that Kevin Mirallas put Everton on course for a fifth successive Premier League home win when he tucked home after Ben Foster had parried Ross Barkley’s shot.

Schneiderlin, whom West Brom tried to sign in the January transfer window, doubled the lead after clipping the ball past Ben Foster, following a fine turn and pass by Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku sealed the points when he headed Ross Barkley’s cross past Foster, marking the Everton striker’s 19th league goal of the season.

