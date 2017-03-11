Digitalisation: Taraba Government, Firm Sign N2.2bn Contract

Taraba Government says it has signed a N2.2 billion contract with a communications outfit for the digitalisation of its radio station.

The Commissioner for Information and Reorientation, Mr Anthony Danburam, said on Saturday in Jalingo that the state government had engaged the services of Pinnacle Communications to digitalise the Taraba Broadcasting Service. (TSBS

The Federal Government had reiterated its commitment to achieve the June 2017 Digital Switchover (DSO) deadline in line with the directive of the global telecoms body — the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) to its member-countries.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed said:“If we do not follow the world to digitalise and meet the June 2017 target, it means that our telephones, televisions and radios will not be free from interference.

“Digitalisation is going to affect the way we perceive and understand broadcasting. It will act as a catalyst to unleash the creative potential of our youths,” he told the management of StarTimes of China in his office in Abuja.

Nigeria could not meet the previous deadline of June 17, 2015 deadline set by the ITU as a result of poor funding.

The June 2017 deadline for the switchover from analogue to Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) is part of the development of ‘all-digital’ terrestrial broadcast services for sound and television for 119 countries belonging to ITU Region-1 (Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia) and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Danburam, however, said the job which would begin soon would ensure the digitalisation of the studio and the transmission equipment.

The commissioner disclosed that the firm would also train 50 staff of the station on the use of the equipment.

The project which would be completed within seven months is aimed at upgrading the station for effective and optimal service delivery, he said.

Danburam, who lauded Pinnacle Communications for successfully digitising Taraba Television ( TTV ), urged the firm to also maintain the standard in the radio digitalisation.

“ Before TTV was digitised, the station was running for less than 12 hours daily.

“ Immediately after commissioning the digital project, the station now runs for 24 hours with quality transmission.

“ We expect this standard to be maintained in TSBS, ” he said.