Dead PDP’ll be buried during LG poll – Lagos APC

By Jamiu Yisa
”These lawmakers, while declaring for APC clearly stated their reasons for their defection. They said the party is embroiled in crisis and factionalised. Are these claims not true? Nigerians are aware that the party does not only have factions, but those factions are equally involved in legal tussle to determine which is the authentic PDP.
”Bode Goeorge who is making the recall threat, what is his own status in PDP? Is he a member the authentic PDP or he belongs to the fake PDP? The case to determine that is still in the court of law. So, how can he, whose own fate is hanging in the balance threaten others who have since moved on?
”If the PDP thinks Nigerians have forgotten, some of us have not. We still remember vividly how some PDP leaders in Lagos today, dumps the then Alliance for Democracy,(AD) for the PDP. Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, Musliu Obanikoro, Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele among others ditched the AD for PDP and nothing happens. Therefore, what is happening now is a clear case of what goes round comes around,’’ he averred.