Buhari’s Return A Great Relief –NDDC Chairman

Mr Ndoma Egba, Chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), says the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country after his medical vacation in London is a “great relief from anxiety.’’

In a statement issued by the head of his media team, Ms Clara Braide in Abuja on Thursday, Egba said that the absence of the president for the period had “understandably generated anxiety.’’

“ We thank God that the president is back and ready to return to the challenge of nation building,’’ the NDDC chairman said.

Egba congratulated the vice-president for what he described as capable manner of him in steering the ship of the state during the president’s absence.

“He (Osinbajo) has demonstrated that he is a loyal and competent vice-president and that there is only one presidency,’’ he said.