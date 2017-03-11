Buhari’s Arrival: Nsukka Residents Express Happiness

Some residents of Nsukka near Enugu have expressed happiness on the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari from a medical trip in the United Kingdom (UK).

Residents, in Nsukka on Saturday, said they thanked God who healed the president.

Mr Desmond Ugwu, a chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC) thanked God for answering the prayers of Nigerians on Buhari.

“I am happy the president is back to continue his good work to Nigerians who massively voted for him.’’ he said.

Similarly, Mrs Nneka Ozioko, a lawyer and human right activist, said she was happy that the president came back early to continue good governance and the fight against bribery and corruption.

“Buhari’s administration has good plans for the country as his mission is to rid Nigeria of corruption and restore the dignity of the country in international community.

Ozioko also expressed appreciation to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who presided over the affairs of the country in acting-president capacity while Buhari was in UK.

Also, Mr Victor Ezema, a civil servant urged Nigerians to continue to pray for Buhari for speedy recovery.

Since God is the healer of every illness, Nigerians should continue to pray for him even as he has returned.

“We should always pray for our leaders as well as wish them well because leadership comes from God,’’ he said.