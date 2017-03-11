Buhari Hides Illness But Admits Having Blood Transfusions

Despite the insistence of many of his critics to know the true nature of his illness, President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to disclose it.

But the president admitted yesterday in Abuja that he had blood transfusions while in London.

Speaking at the First Lady Conference Hall at the Presidential Villa, President Buhari said: “I couldn’t recall being so sick since I was a young man, including in the military with its ups and downs. I found out that technology is moving so fast that if you have a lot of confidence, you had better keep it because you need it; blood transfusions, going to the laboratories and so on and so forth. But I am very pleased that we, when I say we, I mean the government and the people all over are trying to keep up with technology.”

President Buhari also confessed that throughout his stay in London he was very much conscious about the Nigerian economy. “I’m very conscious of the economy. I have rested as much as humanly possible,” he said.

While thanking the Vice President for holding forte in his absence, President Buhari said: “There is a remarkable difference between what happened now and what happened last year. When it was getting to Christmas, I told the vice president, I know he has got a church therefore he has to go home. I said OK, let us do it turn by turn; you go for Christmas and the New Year and when you come back, I will go. He said yes. I suspected he didn’t go home. When he came back, I said OK it will be my turn in some months. This time around, I said we’d better do the same. I didn’t know he had the same principles, but for me I feel that I was a little more tired than I probably was in last eighteen months. Whatever the case, I’m very grateful that Nigerians are appreciative of what all of us are doing as a group.”

“I’m pleased that the vice president enjoyed this break and he has to do much more this time around. Youth and intellect are squarely behind him, while age and military experience are behind me.”