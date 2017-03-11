Bayern put three goals past Frankfurt to open 10-point gap

Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to 10 points with a comfortable win over Eintracht Frankfurt, as their title rivals lost.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring on 38 minutes and Douglas Costa doubled the lead two minutes later, BBC reports.

The Poland striker scored his second of the game after half-time to reach 100 goals for Bayern in his 136th game.

Elsewhere title chasing RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund both lost ground on Bayern with costly defeats.

Mario Gomez scored the winner as second-placed Leipzig lost 1-0 at home to Wolfsburg.

Third-placed Dortmund, who beat Benfica 4-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, conceded after 11 minutes away to Hertha Berlin as ex-Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou scored.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his 32nd of the season to equalise for Dortmund on 55 minutes, before Marvin Plattenhardt scored Hertha’s winner with a free-kick on 71 minutes.

Bayern, who beat Arsenal 5-1 on Tuesday in their Champions League round-of-16 tie, lead the table on 59 points, with Leipzig on 49 and Dortmund on 43.